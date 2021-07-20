WATCH: Sioux Falls police officer plays hoops with local kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fighting crime and patrolling the streets aren’t the only things police officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department are doing on a daily basis. Sometimes they take a break for a pick-up game with the neighborhood kids.

A viewer sent KELOLAND News a video of an officer playing a game of basketball with two boys. In the video, you can see the officer play some pretty good defense by blocking one of the boys’ shot. The officer hustled to chase down the ball and let his jump shot fly.

Unfortunately, we don’t know the final score of the game.