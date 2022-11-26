SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was a beautiful day to maybe go out for a run or a walk… which is what a crowd of people did at Fawick Park for the annual Jingle Bell Run.

The annual 5K and 1-mile walk helps raise awareness about arthritis and money for the Arthritis Foundation.

KELOLAND’s Chief Photographer Keven Kjergaard brings us a look at some of the fun costumes that were on the trail. You can watch his video in the player above.

Nine-year-old Eastyn Traupel was this year’s youth honoree for the Jingle Bell Run. In second grade he found out he had youth arthritis.

We spoke to him earlier this week about his story, you can find his story here.