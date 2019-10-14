WATCH: Sights and sounds from Native American Day parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of people lined Philips Avenue Monday morning in celebration of Native American Day.

For the second straight year, organizers held a Native American Day parade in downtown Sioux Falls, starting at 13th Street going to Fifth Street. Event organizers told KELOLAND News the goal of the parade is to display Native American culture and heritage as well as to inspire unity.



Native American Day Parade in Sioux Falls. Eric Mayer / KELOLAND News.

