WATCH: Red Fox play in a ditch west of Sioux Falls, 21 ducklings at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wildlife are thriving in and around Sioux Falls as spring starts to turn towards summer.

KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard captured two Red Fox playing in a ditch west of Sioux Falls. You can see that video in the player above.

And while at Falls Park, he counted 21 ducklings following one mother duck. You can see that video below.