SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has a birds eye view on the progress being made on the Amazon fulfillment center in Foundation Park.

Amazon announced its plans to build the 640,000 square-foot facility late last summer. Once open, the fulfillment center will bring 1,000 new full-time jobs to the city.

It is expected to be up and running sometime next year.