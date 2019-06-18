WATCH: Pheasant chick runs across road to join family

LAKE THOMPSON, S.D. (KELO) -- We all know the saying -- why did the chicken cross the road?

This time, it's a pheasant chick dashing across the road to get to its family.

KELOLAND Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard spotted the birds at Lake Thompson. He says the momma pheasant and several other chicks had already crossed, but this poor fella was left behind.

However, it did reunite with its family.