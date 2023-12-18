SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls native was in the national spotlight Sunday as she played in the NCAA national volleyball championship game.

Bergen Reilly, who graduated from O’Gorman, is now the starting setter for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

As you’re about to see, she has a big fanbase here in Sioux Falls as they all got together to cheer her on.

“It’s incredible. I think we all knew she was going to be successful at Nebraska,” Kairos volleyball director Mitch Lunning said.

Lunning coached Reilly since she was nine years old. He attended the semi-final game in Tampa when Nebraska beat Pittsburgh to get to the national championship.

“It was unbelievable to see how many Nebraska fans traveled all the way down to Tampa. It felt like 80 to 90 percent of the building was cheering for Nebraska,” Lunning said.

Lunning organized this watch party Sunday because some of these girls played with the three-time Gatorade player of the year and now NCAA setter of the year.

“It’s the coolest thing. I’m super proud of her and so happy for her, because if anybody deserves it, it’s her. She’s worked so hard and put in so much time and effort. I’m super happy to see her up there,” Sophia Randall of Dell Rapids said.

Samantha Untiedt of Heron Lake-Okabena, Minnesota, played with Reilly for about six years and will continue her volleyball career next year at Louisville.

She along with others all say the same thing; Reilly was a great mentor to them and is helping elevate the level of play in South Dakota.

“It’s amazing. I couldn’t be more proud of her as someone who has grown up watching her, kind of idolizing her, is amazing,” Untiedt said.

“When you see someone like Bergen, who is making so many strides for our club and for our state representing us at the national level at the championship game, it’s really inspiring to all the players here to just know that we could achieve that if we put in the work,” Randall said.

Unfortunately, the match didn’t go Nebraska’s way; it got swept 3-0 by Texas.