Watch out for scams on Giving Tuesday

Tuesday has been designated as Giving Tuesday, which has gained worldwide attention in promoting donations to local charities.

Typically it happens around the holidays, but it’s being brought back this month with so many families in need right now.



But before you donate, there are some red flags to watch out for so you don’t get scammed.

There are a lot of reputable charities across KELOLAND, but Jessie Schmidt from the Better Business Bureau says be careful when making a donation tomorrow on Giving Tuesday.

“Watch out for charities that have similar names especially for some of the most popular charities, Make-A-Wish for example, Feeding America, those things you’ll want to be very very cautious that you’re giving to the right organization,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt also says be cautious about newly created coronavirus charities. While they may be well-intended, they may be less effective than more experienced groups and are harder to check without a track record.

That’s why she encourages people who donate to donate local.

“Especially those that are feeding people, because so many people have lost their jobs or temporarily laid off those organizations that work with the most needy in our community,” Schmidt said.

She says don’t always rely on stories and passion.

“Look beyond the emotional pleas, go to the organizations that are making a difference and we have so many of them here in KELOLAND, touch base with them and maybe you can see what they need specifically are they doing a special campaign for giving Tuesday, can you rally support for them in some sort of way where you can leverage your gift to make more gifts, so do your best for giving Tuesday,” Schmidt said.

Doing your best to help those most in need.

If you’re donating online, Schmidt says make sure you are using a secure website — look for the HTTPS in the URL.