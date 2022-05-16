SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With contractors in high demand right now, you should be on guard if any just show up at your door uninvited.

South Dakota’s consumer protection division says you should avoid being pressured into a quick agreement,

ask for proof of insurance and sales tax license.

Request a written contract and be cautious of cash-only terms.

And do not make a full payment before the job is done correctly. If you have any concerns, you can contact the attorney general’s consumer protection division.