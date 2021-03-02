WATCH: Nebraska man runs in 52 towns in 52 weeks

COLUMBUS, Neb. (CBS) — Some people set goals of running a 5k, half marathon or even full marathon in their lifetime. One Nebraska man set a running goal last year that took him to 52 towns in Nebraska in 52 weeks.

64-year-old Ray Schlegel of Columbus said he went through three pairs of running shoes last year and clocked in almost 1,000 miles.

“I am up to almost 63,000 miles of running in my lifetime,” said Ray Schlegel. “It was a lot of fun, but I’m glad I pulled it off.”

Schlegel said it was a rewarding experience but he said battling the weather was difficult.