SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Martin Luther King Jr. day today, we take a look back at an interview with King here at the KELOLAND studios in 1961.

Doug Hill asked the civil rights leader several questions. The 12-minute long interview focused on how the pursuit of non-violence would be the driving force behind the civil rights movement.

We dug into our archives to find that interview and here is part of it.

Hill: “First of all Dr. King, let me welcome you to Sioux Falls, and would you tell us the purpose of your visit?”

King: “Yes, thank you very much. I’m very happy to be here and I’m here to make a speech for the Knife and Fork Club, and it’s certainly real pleasure to be here in this section of the country. It’s my first time here.”

King also talked about Rosa Parks and the Montgomery bus boycott.

“As a result of her refusal to move she was arrested. This word immediately got around the negro community and the next morning several us of talked about it and felt that we should have a meeting that night and discuss the possibility of boycotting the buses. Protesting the indignatives and the injustices which negro citizens confronted in general and the particular indignative that had come to Mrs. Rosa Parks,” King said.

