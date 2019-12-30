WATCH: Minnesota school bus slides sideways down icy road

People in KELOLAND weren’t the only ones dealing with winter weather over the weekend. A driver recorded a school bus sliding sideways downhill on an icy road in Minnesota.

The bus eventually came to a stop — and then went on its way. A Twitter user says she’s a hockey coach who was on the bus with her team, and that everyone was OK, thanks to the bus driver — who she says is a hero.

As for the car driver, he said he had no problems getting around in his Tesla Model S All-Wheel Drive — as long as he went five miles an hour.