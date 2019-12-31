WATCH: Mayor TenHaken holds year in review news conference

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the year 2019 ends, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken reviewed the year at a news conference Monday afternoon at City Hall.

You can watch the news conference in the player above. The news conference starts a little late because of technical issue.

After winning election in 2018, 2019 was the first full year TenHaken served in office. He covered a variety of topics in the news conference, including 5G in downtown, tornado and flood clean-ups, downtown development and combating drugs in the city.

He said the city has big plans for 2020, pointing to Sioux Steele redevelopment as well as many road projects in the city. He added city leaders continue to try and find a solution for the downtown parking ramp after the Village on the River project failed.

