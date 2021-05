BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will be holding a press conference to highlight the Connect SD Broadband Initiative on Tuesday morning.

The event will take place at a recently built broadband site near Brandon. The governor will be joined by Brendan Carr, a commissioner with the FCC, and Ross Petrick, the General Manager of Alliance Communications, the company who built the facility.

You can watch it live starting at 8:30 a.m. on the governor’s Facebook page.