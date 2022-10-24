HURON, S.D. (KELO) — A funeral service for a former governor of South Dakota is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Wollman died on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the age of 87. Wollman served as the 26th governor of the state. Wollman became governor after Richard Kneip resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore in 1978. He was the last Democrat to serve as governor in South Dakota.

A service to honor Harvey Wollman will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Huron from 11 a.m. to noon CT.

KELOLAND News received permission from the family to share the livestream of the funeral. You will be able to watch that in this story.