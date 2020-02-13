Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 2 p.m.: Installation of new Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls Bishop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls welcomes a new bishop on Thursday.

Bishop-elect Donald DeGrood will be ordained and installed at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

Because of space concerns, attendees must have a ticket for the ceremony. KELOLAND Media Group will be broadcasting the event on MyUTV and livestreaming it on KELOLAND.com.

A public reception will be held following the ordination at the Sioux Falls Convention Center from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Current Bishop Paul Swain is retiring after more than 13 years in the role.

In Sunday’s Eye on KELOLAND, KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk talks with the Bishop-Elect about how he plans to lead the diocese.

