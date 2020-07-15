Hear from new owner of Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Tod Quiring is looking to make Huset’s Speedway great again.

The Minnesota businessman and owner of the Jackson Motorplex is officially the new owner of Huset’s Speedway. Quiring announced the final sale on Tuesday.

Huset’s is planning its first event on Sunday, Aug. 2. The World of Outlaws announced a return to Huset’s for Sept. 5-6. Those will be the first events at the track since 2016.

Quiring bought the speedway from previous owner Chuck Brennan.

KELOLAND News will have complete coverage of the Huset’s reopening with reaction from city leaders in Brandon and Sioux Falls about what the reopening of the historic track will bring to the area.