Governor, Congressional delegation celebrate Veteran’s Parkway project with ribbon cutting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In December, one of the largest construction projects in the history of the South Dakota Department of Transportation was completed.

Veterans Parkway opened between Rice Street and Interstate 90, including Exit 402, on Dec. 15.

On Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) will be joined by South Dakota’s Congressional delegation and other state and local leaders to celebrate the Veteran’s Parkway Project in Sioux Falls.

Officials will also discuss the next phase of the project, connecting Veteran’s Parkway to Interstate 29.

