SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard is at it again with his spectacular video of wildlife in South Dakota.

This time he caught jackrabbits hopping around the snow Thursday morning in northwest Sioux Falls.

Jackrabbits, which are not actually rabbits but hares, can reach speeds of 40 MPH.

One of its main predators, ironically, are coyotes.