WATCH: House move on Cliff Avenue

UPDATED 11:44 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police announced the house move was completed around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning.

You can see video of the house being moved down Cliff Avenue.

6:52 a.m.

There could be some traffic delays because of a house move in central Sioux Falls Monday morning.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said a house is being moved at 9 a.m. from 7th Avenue and 24th Street. The route goes on 20th Street to Cliff Avenue, then 10th Street to Indiana Avenue, to 8th Street to Weber Avenue to Rice Street to Cliff Avenue to Benson Road to Minnesota Avenue to 60th Street North and west out of town.

Police say drivers should expect delays and choose alternate routes.