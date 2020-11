SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Every year a Sioux Falls neighborhood becomes a busy place. And a drive through light display might be just what people need to get into the holiday spirit during this time of masks and social distancing.

This marks the 14th year the Lights on Lotta project will light up this neighborhood on the South end of Sioux Falls. Ryan Borns is putting up lights and is about halfway through the process. By the time he's done, there will be 17,000 lights and numerous static and blow up displays.