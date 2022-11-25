SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –It’s a holiday tradition around here: our Holideck tower rising above our KELOLAND studio decked out in Christmas lights.

The downtown Sioux Falls skyline is about to get a little brighter starting tonight in a decades old tradition for KELOLAND Media Group.

The lighting of the Holideck tower has taken place the day after Thanksgiving since around 1960 and it usually coincides with the Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls.

The 200-foot tower holds about 800 bulbs that help illuminate the sky each holiday season.