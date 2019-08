SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2019 Sioux Falls Airshow has come and gone, but you can still see highlights from the weekend event.

KELOLAND Photojournalist Thom Morrow put together a highlight video from Sunday’s show, featuring the Air Force Thunderbirds. You can watch that video in the player above.

On social media, The airshow thanked the South Dakota Air National Guard for helping host the event.