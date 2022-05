SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Sioux Falls Outdoor Campus has shared videos and images of local wildlife on its Facebook page as part of Trail Cam Tuesday.

Many different critters can be seen in the videos, which we’ve compiled parts of above, ranging from waterfowl and other birds, rodents and even a prancing deer.

As we firmly enter spring, GFP asks South Dakotans to respect wildlife, and leave them alone as they become more active.