SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Young & the Restless fans should set their DVRs.

Due to a CBS News special report preempting the last half hour of Y&R on Monday, KELOLAND Media Group will run it in full overnight.

Look for the episode to be played at 1:42 a.m. CT on KELO-TV; viewers who watch KCLO-TV will see the show at 1:42 a.m. MT.