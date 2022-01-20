WATCH: Frozen ice structures at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s another kind of Winter Wonderland at Falls Park.

Overnight temperatures in the single digits or below zero have created a frozen spectacle at the namesake of Sioux Falls. You can see video of the ice and foam structures in the video above.

KELOLAND Meteorologist Scot Mundt said water vapor from flowing water underneath parts of ice allows and upward forming for columns of ice. Mundt says the process is called “capillary action” where water meets the colder air and freezes.

“As more water from the soil moves up towards the ice through capillary action, it freezes and expands, and the ice is pushed up out of the soil, forming long, fragile columns that poke out of the earth,” Mundt said.

The latest forecast from the KELOLAND HD Storm Center has another arctic front Tuesday, but otherwise mainly light snow chances when they do show up. More swings of cold and mild air are expected for the next 10 days.