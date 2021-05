Police are investigating an early morning stabbing at a bar in downtown Sioux Falls. The call came in around 2 o'clock this morning to Tommy Jack's on East 12th Street. Police say two people were stabbed and their wounds are non life-threatening. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.

Two people are in custody and two children are safe after authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert on Saturday. The alert said the two children were believed to be in immediate danger after being taken by Katrina Seay Saturday morning. Seay called our KELOLAND News tip line last night and admitted to KELOLAND's Dan Santella that she took her children and "did something to protect" them." She also claimed that law enforcement had been following her for hours.