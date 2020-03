HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Ethan and Waverly-South Shore met in a SoDak16 match-up Thursday.

With one minute left in the game, Ethan senior Carly VanRoekel, who has Down Syndrome, checked into the game. She made two layups and finished with four points on the night.

Carly also received a medal for being part of the state tournament team.

Ethan advances to the Class B state tournament with a 64-31 win over Waverly-South Shore.