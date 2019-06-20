WATCH: Downpour in Pierre Wednesday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Some areas are waking up to rain and even thunderstorms Thursday morning, but this isn’t the first round.

A downpour in Pierre late Wednesday afternoon triggered flash flooding around town. Video tweeted out by the Pierre Fire Department shows water pouring over landscaping.

After the rain stopped, city crews were out cleaning up rock from the street.

But, they aren’t the only ones to see some storms. A viewer captured video of lightning Wednesday night in Rosebud.

If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.