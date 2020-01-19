WATCH: Dashcam video captures close call for Trooper and others on side of Interstate 80

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (CBS) – A man was nearly struck by an out-of-control truck along an Iowa highway Friday. The close call was captured by a delivery truck dashcam camera.

Iowa State Patrol released the shocking video Friday evening. A trooper and the man were assisting with a separate crash on Interstate 80 near Council Bluffs, Iowa, when a white truck veered off the road and nearly hit them.

Iowa State Patrol officials said no one was seriously injured.

“If you have to be out driving during inclement weather, please remember to slow down and be aware of the road conditions,” the Iowa State Patrol said on its Facebook.