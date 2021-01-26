WATCH: Crews move houses from Lotta neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a slow go on some busy Sioux Falls streets Tuesday morning.

Crews moved three more houses out of the Rose-Lotta neighborhood.

The city has been buying homes in the area just off of Minnesota Avenue, near Interstate 229, following severe flooding in 2019.

In addition to three homes, crews also moved a large garage out of the neighborhood this morning.



The city hopes to buy more homes in the neighborhood using federal funding. Those homes will have to be demolished.

In April 2019, KELOLAND News reported the properties in question will continue to have flood threats, some homeowners are unable to invest in repairs and a levee system is too expensive for the city.

Housing manager Chellee Unruh told KELOLAND News that the city is looking to purchase four more homes this year with federal funding.