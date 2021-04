Related Content Pillsbury house on the move again

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve shown you big house moves in Sioux Falls, now another KELOLAND community is dealing with a house on the move today.

Check this out– this house is moving about 40 miles from Yankton to Springfield. In the video shot Wednesday morning, the house was heading west on Highway 50, which is just west of Yankton. Crews expect the move to last for two days.