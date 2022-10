SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Moment in Nature, we bring you a look at black squirrel in Sioux Falls.

Photojournalist Jaxon Thorson spotted the animal recently in the city.

According to the Smithsonian Magazine, black squirrels are relatively rare.

They are seen both in their Native home of North America, as well as the United Kingdom.