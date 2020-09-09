WATCH: Avera Behavioral Health tornado surveillance video

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One year ago tomorrow night, three tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls.

One hit a neighborhood on the southern edge of town, tearing the roof off of a house.

Another hit a shopping area along 41st Street. It tore a hole in the roof and shut down several businesses for months.

Wednesday we are getting a new view of the very first twister to touch down that night. Today we received this surveillance video from Avera Behavioral Health.

It shows just how quickly it all happened. It took just 26 seconds for a tornado to tear apart a dayroom. The powerful winds tore through the ceiling and knocked down an interior wall and sent debris flying every.

Fortunately, no one was in this area when it hit and there were no serious injuries in the storm.