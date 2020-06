SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls are asking the public to help identify people responsible for damage from Sunday night’s events at the Empire Mall.

You can see video authorities shared with media members in the video player above.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking anyone with information on criminal activity to report it to police at (605) 367-7212 or anonymous at Crime Stoppers at (605) 367-7007.