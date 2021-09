BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University is holding a “game-changing” announcement at Frost Arena at 2 p.m. Monday.

Jackrabbit Nation, we have a 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲-𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 announcement tomorrow (9/13)! Please join us at 2 PM in Frost Arena for the big news as the event is open to Jackrabbit fans & the general public.



📰 » https://t.co/5D207GBtNi pic.twitter.com/a5UVHtW7pw — #GoJacks (@GoJacksSDSU) September 12, 2021

In a news release, SDSU says “officials will make a major announcement regarding the future of Jackrabbit Athletics facilities.”

KELOLAND News will be in Brookings and will have more coverage on air and online. You can watch the event in the player above.