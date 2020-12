PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — On Tuesday afternoon, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) will deliver her annual budget address to a joint gathering of state lawmakers at the Capitol in Pierre.

KELOLAND News will livestream the budget address which you can watch on KELOLAND.com and the KELOLAND News App.

Stay with KELOLAND News for the latest updates online and on-air.