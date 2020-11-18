WATCH at 1 p.m.: Gov. Noem holding news conference in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — At 1 p.m. Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) is holding a news conference at the State Capitol in Pierre.

KELOLAND News will broadcast the news conference on KELO-TV and livestream on KELOLAND.com. KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke and Bob Mercer will be covering the news conference.

The news conference comes as the South Dakota Department of Health reports 18,624 active coronavirus cases, with 582 current hospitalizations and 644 COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, the Sioux Falls City Council passed a mask mandate by 6-2 vote.

Gov. Noem hasn’t held a COVID-19 news conference since July 28 when she gave an update on reopening schools. She last held a news conference on Nov. 2 with an update on the fatal crash investigation involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The governor’s communications director, Ian Fury, told KELOLAND News she plans to provide some COVID-19 updates and review her meetings earlier this week with several members of President Trump’s cabinet.