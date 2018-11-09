Local News

Wasting Disease Detected In 4 Deer On Crow Wing County Farm

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 01:05 PM CST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 01:05 PM CST

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Chronic wasting disease has been detected in four deer at a quarantined farm in Crow Wing County.
    
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has been monitoring the farm since December 2016 when two white-tailed deer tested positive for the disease.
    
The Department of Natural Resources is currently in the second year of sampling wild deer for CWD in Crow Wing County as a result of the farm's earlier infection. The disease has not been found in wild deer since the DNR began its surveillance in Crow Wing County in 2017.
    
Assistant Director Dr. Linda Glaser says the biggest change following this new detection will be to extend their deadline to monitor the herd.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Pro Football Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pro Football Challenge!

2018 Elections
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Elections

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!

2018 Poll Results
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Poll Results

Beginning October 1st!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beginning October 1st!

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates