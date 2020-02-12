Washington Pavilion’s exterior in focus as officials look at construction

One of Sioux Falls’ most recognizable landmarks could see a face-lift of sorts.

The City of Sioux Falls owns the Washington Pavilion, and the City Council is going to consider a request for $355,000 which would pay for a design of replacement parapet and cornice on the building’s exterior. The parapet looks a bit like a railing, with smaller pillars on the top of the exterior wall. The cornice is between the exterior wall and the roof, under the parapet.

“It will be a professional assessment and design, as well as providing options in terms of how to replace the parapet and cornice, which components to replace, and then what materials to use,” Washington Pavilion President and CEO Darrin Smith said.

Architecture Incorporated of Sioux Falls would conduct that design.

“Right now we have leaking in the building, there are some roof components that have not been replaced for a very long time, so they’re in need of replacement, and then the cornice and the parapet that sits on top of the cornice has cracks,” Smith said. “You get moisture in there, rain, snow that melts, and then that comes down through the building.”

He zeroes in on the cornice.

“The cornice really needs to be replaced, because that’s what seals the roof,” Smith said. “Keeps moisture out of the building, and that is an original material to the original building back in 1908. The parapet may or may not need to be replaced. that will be a decision that the city makes and it’ll be based on the assessment.”

Shawn Pritchett, director of finance for the City of Sioux Falls, explains what will pay for this design.

“This comes from the entertainment tax funds, so this is the additional penny that people pay when they go out to eat, or it’s the additional penny that they have when they buy liquor … for tickets and so forth,” Pritchett said.

Pritchett also said that that $355,000 cost would include part of the construction administration, too. On Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council decided to defer the first reading of this ordinance to March 3.