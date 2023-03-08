SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big announcement today at the Washington Pavilion.

The 2023-2024 Performance Series includes headliner Aladdin, which will be in Sioux Falls for a full week.

The other five shows are Beetlejuice, To Kill A Mockingbird, Pretty Woman, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Mean Girls.

“We are so excited. It’s our 25th season of Broadway here in our community and we just could not be more excited about the lineup we have to share with the community,” Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer at the Washington Pavillion, said.

Current six-show subscribers can renew or upgrade their seats now.

Single tickets for individual shows will go on sale this summer.