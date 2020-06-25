Washington Pavilion unveils new ‘Grow It!’ space at Kirby Science Discovery Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After years of planning, the Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion is unveiling a large, agriculture-themed addition to its third floor.

“Grow It!” features 3,000 square feet of new, interactive exhibits from a special tractor to a 4D weather experience from KELOLAND Media Group. Families can pick corn, discover how bugs impact soil health and learn about biofuel and animal feed.

“Everything is highly interactive and experiential. One of the things that we’re really trying to do with our museum that is a new approach, and we’re really proud in our state, is that it isn’t just looking at an exhibit and moving on to the next one. Kind of the one and done. It’s an experience of walking into an environment,” Folkerts said.

“Grow It!” is the final piece of what is a fully-renovated third floor with exhibits that are all South Dakota-themed.