Washington Pavilion unveils new exhibit

The Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls is offering families a new way to learn about dinosaurs, earth science and paleontology.

The Pavilion unveiled the “Prehistoric Adventure Climber”.

The two story exhibit features tunnels, bones, caves, bridges, slides and more.

This is the single largest exhibit addition to the Kirby Science Discovery Center since the Pavilion opened in 1999.

“This exhibit was built for the children of this community and the surrounding area. It is our pleasure and our mission to inspire, to educate, to entertain and to enrich their lives and we believe this exhibit ticks all of those boxes,” Director of Museums, Brandon Hanson said.

The Washington Pavilion, in partnership with the David B. Jones Foundation and Sanford Health, created the climber to promote physical activity as well as provide education on dinosaurs.