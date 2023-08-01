SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion has been a part of Sioux Falls for the last 25 years bringing performances and live shows to the community.

Now the facility is introducing a new performance series, Live and Local.

Janice Gilbert will be one of dozens of performers taking part in Live & Local.

“My set is really all about storytelling through song. And so I like to share where my songs came from. I grew up here in South Dakota, and a lot of my songs are about the people who’ve influenced me the most,” said Janice Gilbert, performer.

Every third Thursday from September 21st to May 16th, two artists will share the stage at the Belbas Theater or Schulte Room.

“This is opportunity for them to really showcase that they are at a professional level, they are at a really high level of performance,” said Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of performances at the Pavilion.

Bob Wendland with the Pavilion says this series is meant to give opportunities to artists within the community.

“How can we now turn it around and show the community that we’re so grateful for the 25 years that they’ve, you know, shown up and supported our Broadway series supported our Performance Series? How can we show them that we’re here to support them as well?” Wendland said.

Gilbert says she’s excited to work alongside over 100 other performers.

“It’s neat that each artist is going to bring their own type of audience, and then we’re going to also expose the other part of the audience to this other genre of music,” Gilbert said.

Each event ticket will cost $20. Tickets will go on sale August 4th.