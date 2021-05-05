Washington Pavilion to oversee SculptureWalk operations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SculptureWalk has entered into a professional services agreement with Washington Pavilion Management to provide operational administration for the organization.

The change comes as current director and founder of SculptureWalk, Jim Clark, prepares to retire at the end of the month. Washington Pavilion President and CEO says its their goal to take the organization to even greater heights.

“We’re standing here today beaming with pride that Jim and the board of directors for SculptureWalk has chosen us to carry the SculptureWalk mantle forward. And has chosen to trust us and our team to make SculptureWalk even bigger and better,” President and CEO Darrin Smith said.

Under the new partnership, SculptureWalk will remain its own organization and retain its property and independent volunteer board of directors.

This years line up will include 62 sculpture.