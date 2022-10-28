SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dick and Kathy Sweetman have provided the single largest donation to the Washington Pavilion in its history.

The almost $2 million donation will be used to open The Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium in the existing Wells Fargo CineDome.

“We imagine stargazing date nights for the couple looking for a unique outing, live space launch viewings for the curious explorer-at-heart and thought-provoking discussions on our place in the universe,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education for Washington Pavilion

The construction of the new planetarium will require some closures to the CineDome to be announced at a later date.

The planetarium is set to open next summer.