Washington Pavilion shining a light on young artists through shadow casting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Young Artists Gallery at the Washington Pavilion shines a spotlight on the inventiveness of emerging talent. But, for this exhibit of wire-wildlife, college student Connor Knepp says it’s what you can’t see, that’s something to behold.

“The focus of the art is not the object itself, but the shadow it casts,” Knepp said.

When you shine a light on them, you see a different side of the piece. This art style is called ‘Shadow Casting.’

“You have to take something 3D and you have to picture it and imagine it from a single plane – or 2D because that’s what you’re turning it into – you’re turning it into a shadow,” Knepp said.

He and fellow classmate Alex Neill each built a sculpture for this exhibit in their 3D design class at Dakota State University.

“It’s something that’s linked to childhood where you make shadow puppets, and this is something you don’t see very often,” Neill said.

“Since you have your own flashlight, you can change your perspective and there are many different animals here, so one person sees it a different way and it’s unique,” Neill said.

“A lot of our exhibitions are very static and you have to have an academic approach, maybe to think through some of the processes. This allows you to experience something you’re very familiar with which is animals and then secondarily shadows,” Henrichs said.

Knepp says this also shows off a different angle that people don’t often associate with the university.

“It’s very interesting to know that DSU is now known for a little more than just tech,” Knepp said.

And gives each student a chance to shine.

“It’s very gratifying knowing that you worked hard on something and then it is just shown to everybody,” Knepp said.

“Anything is possible. Just try and see what happens,” Neill said.

The Reception for the Shadow Casting gallery is tonight. It goes from 5-8 p.m.