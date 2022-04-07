SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion will soon add new exhibits thanks to a recent grant.

Today the Pavilion announced a $250,000 grant from the David B. Jones Foundation. The grant will fund two new interactive exhibits inside the museum.

They will include fun Radley Rex-themed wall art and additional dinosaur sculptures outside the facility.

“We are incredibly excited to bring additional dinosaur experiences to the community and to the Kirby Science Discovery Center. The science center has been completely re-imagined, and re-designed, top to bottom, over the last 5-years and David B. Jones has been such a big part of that,” said Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums at the Washington Pavilion.

Two new interactive games have already been added in the Dinosaur Discovery exhibit. The new dinosaur sculptures for outside will come this summer.