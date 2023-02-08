SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion will be seeing some new changes thanks to a generous donation.

A new exhibit will be coming soon to The Kirby Science Discovery Center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Anytime we bring in a new exhibit, we always look for ways to make it fun and interactive, and then kind of sneak that education in there,” said Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education.

The Washington Pavilion received a $1.2 million donation from the estate of Patricia Knutson last July, making this new project possible.

“Just leaving that legacy, and making an investment in the future of what this space can provide for children in our community is just so amazing to see,” said Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer.

The exhibit will replace the ‘Room to Grow’ exhibit with an interactive water display.

“We’ll have the stages of water, we’ll be able to talk about how water flows through the earth, and different cause and effect reactions. And so our hope is always that kids don’t realize they’re learning new things,” Grogan said.

The project will cost around 400 thousand dollars to build. The rest of the donation will go towards expanding and enhancing the Center.

“We still have a significant amount of dollars that we’re excited to be able to use to again continue to enhance experiences here at the Kirby Science Discovery Center,” DeGraff said.

Construction on the exhibit is expected to start in May. The Pavilion is also creating a Planetarium in the Wells Fargo Cinedome. Both projects are expected to be open to the public this summer.