Washington Pavilion reaches fundraising goal

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
washington-pavilion4f4db0e406ca6cf291ebff0000dce829_814820540621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion is celebrating a financial gift of hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund pavilion programs for years to come.

“I’ve been a part of this community for a little over 20 years now and if you forced me to identify only one thing that is my favorite thing about Sioux Falls and I would have to say it’s the incredible generosity of the people who live here,” Washington Pavilion President & Ceo Darrin Smith said.

The Pavilion announced Wednesday it’s reached its $500,000 fundraising goal through an Arts Endowment Challenge.

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation is kicking-in matching funds to bring the total to $667,000. The money will go toward pre-school scholarships and upkeep and renovation to the sculpture garden on the north side of the pavilion.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss