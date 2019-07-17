Washington Pavilion reaches fundraising goal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion is celebrating a financial gift of hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund pavilion programs for years to come.

“I’ve been a part of this community for a little over 20 years now and if you forced me to identify only one thing that is my favorite thing about Sioux Falls and I would have to say it’s the incredible generosity of the people who live here,” Washington Pavilion President & Ceo Darrin Smith said.

The Pavilion announced Wednesday it’s reached its $500,000 fundraising goal through an Arts Endowment Challenge.

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation is kicking-in matching funds to bring the total to $667,000. The money will go toward pre-school scholarships and upkeep and renovation to the sculpture garden on the north side of the pavilion.